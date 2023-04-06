Nicer, warmer weather on the way

Thursday: Today features mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds. There is still the opportunity for some light scattered snow showers and snow flurries but accumulations will be less than half an inch. Winds are out of the west between 15-25 MPH at times still gusting upwards of 35 MPH. Winds should begin to diminish as we head towards this evening and tonight.

Friday: High pressure will move in for our Friday brining with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs are a tad warmer in the upper 30′s and lower 40s for some. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH. There is a slight opportunity for a few wintery mix showers Friday night into Saturday, but any of those should be light in nature.

Saturday: High pressure sticks around for the weekend forecast. Saturday features mostly sunny skies overhead with even warm temperatures with everyone back into the 40s some even approaching 50. Winds are out of the east between 10-15 MPH.

