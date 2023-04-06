Mass search for missing Winona woman planned for April 7

Mass search party for missing Winona woman planned for April 7
Mass search party for missing Winona woman planned for April 7(Minnesota BCA)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Police Department and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office have organized a mass search for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since the morning of March 31 when she was last seen at her home in Winona.

Officials are looking for individuals over 18 years of age to walk areas that are rough terrain and long distances. The request is for volunteers to aid in the search for about four hours.

If you volunteer, authorities need to have individuals that are able to meet these requirements and that can wear appropriate clothing and footwear.

If you are willing to volunteer, meet at either: Winona County -Goodview Fire Department located at 4135 5th St in Winona or Fillmore County Rushford-Peterson School, located at 1000 Pine Meadows Lane in Rushford.

There will be two times to report to volunteer, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at each location.

Volunteers will be assigned to a search area and will be bussed to that area. Bring your driver’s license/identification. You will need to be checked in and out for security and accountability.

Sign-up is recommended for organizational purposes. You can sign up here.

RELATED
Police believe missing Winona woman’s disappearance ‘involuntary and suspicious’

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Walker-Nelson
Man sentenced to 6 years after day-long crime spree
Heisman Trophy and NFL Hall of Fame member Tim Brown speaking in Duluth.
It’s Official: Duluth will be getting an arena football team in 2024
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole
Wisconsin spring election results
Snow on power lines
Power outages begin as storm blows through Northland

Latest News

Minnesota moose
DNR: Minnesota moose population down, remaining relatively stable
Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north...
Troopers rescue bunny along Minnesota highway
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show
Pigeon River Bridge
Construction to begin on Pigeon River Bridge