DNR: Minnesota moose population down, remaining relatively stable

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota DNR is reporting the Minnesota moose population is down.

According to the DNR’s aerial population survey, this year’s population estimate is 3,920 moose.

This marks a decade of Minnesota’s moose population remaining relatively stable.

Even though the estimate dropped from 2022′s estimate of 4,700, the change reflects the population stability observed in previous years.

In 2009, the population decreased by 8,000.

In recent years, Minnesota’s moose population appears to have stabilized at about 3,700 animals.

“Stabilized doesn’t mean the population is constant,” said John Giudice, DNR wildlife biometrician. “Instead, annual changes since 2013 appear to be relatively small on average and random, with some years showing a population increase and others a decrease.”

Although the survey’s results suggest a decrease in the moose population in the last year, the estimates are better used to understand long-term trends.

Factors such as visibility of moose from the air, challenging weather conditions, and moose avoidance of aircraft create moderately high sampling uncertainty.

Uncertainty makes it difficult for researchers to make confident statements about the magnitude of annual population changes unless those changes are relatively large.

However, data collected recently by researchers with the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa suggest the magnitude of this year’s decline could be more than an error in the surveying.

They have reported high mortality rates on collared moose and similar decreases in aerial surveys around Grand Portage and Isle Royale.

Continued comparisons in the coming years will help answer that question.

The 2023 DNR survey results showed that calves were an estimated 16% of the population and the estimated calf-cow ratio was 38 calves per 100 cows.

According to the DNR, these estimates are slightly lower than last year’s figures.

However, they are comparable to values observed during the last 10 years, especially considering moderate-to-high levels of sampling uncertainty.

Both of these factors are key indicators of reproductive success.

DNR researchers state that Minnesota moose remain at risk given long-term trends, even with estimated continued stability in the population and reproductive success.

The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and the 1854 Treaty Authority contributed funding and personnel for the 2023 annual survey.

You can find the full survey here.

