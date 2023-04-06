Construction to begin on Pigeon River Bridge

GRAND PORTAGE, MN. (Northern News Now) - Construction on Pigeon River Bridge is set to begin next week.

According to MnDOT, the Highway 61 Pigeon River Bridge at the U.S.-Canadian Border near Grand Portage will begin its re-decking project on Monday, April 10.

Traffic across the bridge will be reduced to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic signals.

It will remain that way until October 2023.

Intermittent full closures of up to 15 minutes will occur throughout the project duration.

This project will include replacement of the bridge bearings, deck, and lighting system.

In addition, there will be storm sewer replacement, new approach panels, and abutment work.

