City by City: Douglas County, Aurora, Nashwauk

Douglas County, WI- The snowmobile season ends April 5 at midnight. Many trails closed at mid-day but some pushed the season to the end of the day. Three year-round trails will stay open: the Wild Rivers Trail, Saunders Grade and Gandy Dancer Trail. The county ski trails were last groomed at the end of March, and there is logging activity happening near those trails, but the county says they will stay open.

Aurora, MN- Applications are open for the 2023 Miss Aurora Contest. Young women going into 11th or 12th grade in the fall are invited to sign up. Candidates must have an Aurora address. Three candidates are needed to host the contest and they will get to participate in mini golf, a photoshoot, a formal dinner interview and more. The new Miss Aurora will win $500 and the 1st runner-up will receive $300. The application deadline is April 28.

Nashwauk, MN- The 36th Annual Home, Sport and Travel Show will come to town in mid-April. The event will be held at the Nashwauk Recreation Center on Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15. The times are Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free and there will be more than 50 vendors to meet and shop from. The Fire Relief Association will be hosting a Fish Fry Friday night and the baseball team will have lunch and breakfast on Saturday. The Big Game Records of Minnesota will also be available to score antlers and sheds for free.

