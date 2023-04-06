Budget shortfalls may worsen understaffing for Duluth firefighters

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Three of Duluth’s fire stations are currently understaffed, and now, with the department being asked to make budget cuts, another could soon be as well.

City of Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj has been fighting fires for close to 30 years, he’s experienced budget problems many times.

“We’re still constantly battling budget issues, budget crisis,” said Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj.

According to Krizaj, when money is tight work hours start to get cut.

“A lot of times the only places we can cut is personnel,” Krizaj said.

But funding made available through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Programs could help address staffing shortages, training, and other issues facing fire departments.

The funding focused on personnel is called the SAFER Grant.

“So that SAFER Grant is really vital for us to try to actually get up to that safe staffing,” said Krizaj.

While SAFER grant money won’t impact immediate staffing needs, it could prevent an even worse situation in the future.

“We have a submission right now for 15 additional firefighters, which would get all of our rigs up to that fully staffed four person per day per company,” Krizaj said.

While that could help down the road, the Duluth Fire Department learned this week they may have less money to work with for the remainder of the year.

According to an internal memo Northern News Now obtained from the local firefighters union, as of April 5th, the city is asking the fire department to cut another $72,000 from its budget.

Adam Casillas is President of IAFF Local 101, the union that represents firefighters in Duluth.

He explained what he says the impact of those cuts could be.

“The two big points on there are that we won’t be staffing special events and that we are going to be cutting our daily staffing limit from 36 to 35,” Casillas said.

He said that would make half the fire districts in Duluth below safe staffing levels, which requires four people working on each fire truck during an emergency.

“Right now we have three fire districts where if we respond first to a fire, we can’t go in. We have to sit at the boulevard and watch the house burn until a second incoming engine arrives,” Casillas said.

Casillas is hoping the Mayor and City Council find the money somewhere in the budget to make up for this new shortfall.

According to the memo we obtained Thursday, the budget reductions are necessary after the city council reduced Mayor Emily Larson’s proposed budget by $383,000.

It’s a move the council made to lower the burden on taxpayers.

But that also means each department across the city was asked to cut their budgets by nearly 3.6%.

We reached out to Mayor Larson and city council leaders for a statement but did not hear back.

