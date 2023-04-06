Brewers look to sweep 3-game series over the Mets

The Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets looking to sweep their three-game series
American Family Field in Milwaukee ahead of the Brewers home opener on April 3, 2023
American Family Field in Milwaukee ahead of the Brewers home opener on April 3, 2023
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT
New York Mets (3-3) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (4-1)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (0-0); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -136, Mets +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets looking to sweep their three-game series.

Milwaukee went 86-76 overall and 46-35 at home a season ago. The Brewers scored 4.5 runs per game while giving up 4.2 last season.

New York went 101-61 overall and 47-34 in road games last season. The Mets slugged .412 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (labrum), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (rib), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Coonrod: 15-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

