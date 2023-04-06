2 people escape early morning house fire in Alango Township

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two people escaped a house fire in Alango Township near Cook, Minnesota Thursday morning.

Crews who arrived on scene reported seeing thick smoke and flames coming from the building near Highway 22.

Authorities received a 911 call around 1:00 a.m. from a 43-year-old man who said he could see smoke inside the home, but he wasn’t able to provide more details.

A second call came in shortly after from a 67-year-old woman, who owns the home and is the aunt of the 43-year-old man, according to authorities.

The Saint Louis County Sherriff said the woman reported smoke coming from the upstairs bedroom where he nephew had been staying.

The woman said she wasn’t able to help her nephew evacuate the home.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, they learned the 43-year-old man jumped from a second-story window to escape the blaze.

He was later transported to the Cook Hospital for smoke inhalation and other minor non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was also able to escape the home on her own and didn’t report any injuries, according to law enforcement.

According to authorities, there is substantial damage to the home.

The incident remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal and St. Louis County Sherriff’s Office.

