Twins home opener postponed because of bad weather forecast

Minnesota Twins logo.
Minnesota Twins logo.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — The Minnesota Twins’ home opener against World Series champion Houston Astros was postponed from Thursday afternoon because bad weather and cold is forecast.

The game was rescheduled for Friday, originally an off-day. Right-hander Sonny Gray will remain the Twins’ scheduled starter against the Astros.

“There are times during the year, where games are moved, we have to shuffle a lot of different things,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli before Tuesday’s game at Miami. “In this instance it doesn’t really change much.”

The Twins opened the season with a three-game sweep at Kansas City before their current three-game set against Miami.

“We talked to Sonny very early on, told him this could be a possibility,” Baldelli said. “He said that’s not going to affect his bullpen. Was not going to affect his throwing program. It doesn’t really affect any of our other guys much. It’s really a flip-flopping of the days without much adjustment.”

