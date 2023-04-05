Superior home damaged in fire, cat rescued

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - A home in Superior caught on fire late Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported by a passerby who saw smoke coming from the house, which is located at John Avenue and North 19th St.

The Superior Fire Department responded to the call, where they found smoke and flames coming from a basement window.

Rescue crews determined nobody was home at the time of the fire, but found a pet cat who was revived on scene and brought to the Superior Animal Hospital for emergency care.

Responders reported that there were no working smoke detectors in the home. The Superior Fire Department reminds everyone to have a minimum of one detector on each floor of your home.

Damage to the home is approximately $30,000. One resident has been displaced due to utilities needing to be shut off due to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Superior Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Superior Police Department, Mayo Ambulance, and Superior Water Light and Power. The American Red Cross is helping the resident with housing.

