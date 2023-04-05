Sidewalks near Lift Bridge close due to storm conditions

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Due to storm conditions, the City of Duluth is closing sidewalks near the Aerial Lift Bridge.

City officials state ice is falling from the upper sections of the Lift Bridge, which is creating a safety hazard.

The harbor-side, or west, sidewalk is currently closed to pedestrian traffic.

The lake-side, or east, sidewalk will remain open to pedestrian traffic.

People should still use caution and be aware that ice may also fall on that side of the bridge.

Officials say the City of Duluth Public Works and Utilities Department and the Aerial Lift Bridge Operations staff will continue to monitor the conditions.

They will reopen the sidewalk when it is safe to do so.

Aerial Lift Bridge Operations staff thank residents for their cooperation during the closure.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.