Man sentenced to 6 years after day-long crime spree
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The man convicted in a crime spree that spanned Duluth and Superior has been convicted again.
Cody Walker-Nelson, 32, was sentenced to nearly six years in prison.
It happened March 29, 2023, in a St. Louis County courtroom.
He was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison in Federal Court for the crime spree.
Walker-Nelson stole two cars in Duluth and lead Police on several high-speed chases.
He then headed to Superior where he burglarized a home in Superior.
He stole three guns from that home.
tried to rob a bank, and led police on several chases throughout the Twin Ports back in October of 2021.
Walker-Nelson then went to the Superior branch of the Associated Bank where authorities say he pulled up to the drive-through window, knocked on the window to get the teller’s attention, took up a firing stance, and pointed one of the stolen handguns at her.
No one was injured and he did not steal anything from the bank.
Walker-Nelson then drove back to Duluth, heading the wrong way on the Bong Bridge.
He next tried to steal the car of an off-duty police officer but left when confronted by the officer.
Next he stole a wallet from two people and fired a gun next to the people who’s wallet he took.
He then went to an apartment building where he was surrounded by law enforcement and SWAT teams.
The incident ended with a six-hour-long standoff in West Duluth.
During the stand-off, Walker-Nelson fired at several officers.
He also disabled on of their drones.
Law enforcement eventually used tear gas and a SWAT team forcibly breached the front door.
Walker-Nelson went to a large safe in the bedroom where he attempted to start a fire using a canister of propane.
Back in September 2022, a Federal judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
During the Federal sentencing, Walker-Nelson told the judge he was a drug addict who wasn’t able to stay sober through the pandemic.
Walker-Nelson will serve the federal and state sentences at the same time before going on probation.
