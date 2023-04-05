Man sentenced to 6 years after day-long crime spree

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The man convicted in a crime spree that spanned Duluth and Superior has been convicted again.

Cody Walker-Nelson, 32, was sentenced to nearly six years in prison.

It happened March 29, 2023, in a St. Louis County courtroom.

He was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison in Federal Court for the crime spree.

Walker-Nelson stole two cars in Duluth and lead Police on several high-speed chases.

He then headed to Superior where he burglarized a home in Superior.

He stole three guns from that home.

tried to rob a bank, and led police on several chases throughout the Twin Ports back in October of 2021.

Walker-Nelson then went to the Superior branch of the Associated Bank where authorities say he pulled up to the drive-through window, knocked on the window to get the teller’s attention, took up a firing stance, and pointed one of the stolen handguns at her.

No one was injured and he did not steal anything from the bank.

Walker-Nelson then drove back to Duluth, heading the wrong way on the Bong Bridge.

He next tried to steal the car of an off-duty police officer but left when confronted by the officer.

Next he stole a wallet from two people and fired a gun next to the people who’s wallet he took.

He then went to an apartment building where he was surrounded by law enforcement and SWAT teams.

The incident ended with a six-hour-long standoff in West Duluth.

During the stand-off, Walker-Nelson fired at several officers.

He also disabled on of their drones.

Law enforcement eventually used tear gas and a SWAT team forcibly breached the front door.

Walker-Nelson went to a large safe in the bedroom where he attempted to start a fire using a canister of propane.

Back in September 2022, a Federal judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

During the Federal sentencing, Walker-Nelson told the judge he was a drug addict who wasn’t able to stay sober through the pandemic.

Walker-Nelson will serve the federal and state sentences at the same time before going on probation.

