‘Love Your Block’ returns for 2023

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The city of Duluth recently announced that ‘Love Your Block’ will be returning for a second year.

This year, ‘Love Your Block’ will host a learning series, service days, and provide mini-grants for residents to complete improvement projects on their block.

Some focus topics for the year of 2023 include abandoned waste and trash, home repairs, trees, and community connections.

Residents and community organizations in Central Hillside and Lincoln Park are eligible to apply for $500 mini-grants by June 1, 2023 to fund the following projects:

Community clean-ups

Hosting a community gathering

Trimming overgrown trees and bushes

Planting trees

Performing small home repairs

‘Love Your Block’ staff will also be available to support residents both in their grant applications and throughout their mini-grant projects.

All Duluthians are welcome to attend the following ‘Love Your Block’ Learning Series events.

Each event will include refreshments and children’s programming provided by Northern Expressions Art Collective (NEAC)

More information can be found at the Duluth website here, or by contacting the ‘Love Your Block’ Fellow Sarah Erickson at serickson@duluthmn.gov or (218) 348-2165.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.