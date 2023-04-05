It’s Official: Duluth will be getting an arena football team in 2024

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Professional football is coming to the Twin Ports.

Leaders with The Arena League announced Wednesday they’ve selected Duluth as one of the cities to launch a team for their inaugural season next year.

“The Arena League is here to announce that Duluth is one of the four teams that will be a part of our season,” said Tim Brown, The Arena League’s commissioner.

Brown is in the NFL Hall of Fame and a Heisman Trophy winner.

Duluth was one of 10 cities in the running to host a team in the league’s inaugural season.

According to Brown, it was an early favorite.

“The immediate response we got back was amazing. The pride that people had about this area, you know, and how they feel about having a team,” Brown said.

It won’t be the first time for arena football in Duluth. More than 20 years ago the Duluth Lumberjacks had a short-lived run.

Tommy Benizio, an advisor for the league, said they have a plan to make this new team a long-term success.

“So we’ve created the business model that makes it very affordable to run a team, while at the same time creating, the perception and the forward-facing professionalism, almost like an NFL team,” Benizio said.

The games will be played at the DECC Arena starting in summer 2024.

League leaders said the game is designed to create a faster pace of play and add excitement to the game.

Lucie Amundsen, the DECC’s communications director, said it’s not just the players on the field and the fans in the stands who will benefit.

“It’s a boom to all of Duluth because The Arena League plans to have a physical location here. They also plan to add some jobs like administration and marketing,” Amundsen said.

She said the summertime games will also give DECC workers needed hours during their slow season.

Brown said the league could give people from our area their big break in professional sports.

“We’re hoping that there’s some kids around here, you know, maybe went through high school, went to college and said, in a way I want it. Now, you know, maybe this is another shot,” Brown said.

As they develop the team, The Arena League will be looking for input from the public.

Leaders said the people of the Northland will have a say in the team’s name, colors, and more before it debuts in summer 2024.

