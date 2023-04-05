Heavy snow and cool temperatures may slow the maple syrup season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Our region’s indigenous people have been sharing the sweet treat of maple syrup with others since the first French traders started nosing around here in the 1600′s. And, sugaring was a spring tradition even before then according to Bruce Savage of Spirit Lake Farm in Sawyer.

“Maple sugar is one of the earliest forms of agricultural commerce on this continent,” said Bruce Savage.

Syrup supplies are selling briskly even though this year's season may be shortened by weather conditions (kbjr)

This so-called spring is cool and snowy but that’s not keeping people away from their maples. Staples for tapping maples are still brisk sellers at local hardware stores.

“Oh yes, we have sold a lot of supplies already and we’ve even re-ordered and re-stocked. People are getting set to do it and are walking out through the snow to the trees,” said Yvonne Pilcher of Denny’s Ace Hardware in Duluth.

To get the sap to run, the tree needs night temperatures below freezing with daytime temps above that. That increases the internal pressure of the tree which makes sap move. The daytime highs are not in a good range right now for that but few seem to be grumbling yet.

“No, no one is complaining but people are worried that they may not get as much but they’re still getting into it and we even have new customers buying one or two things and trying it out this year,” said Pilcher.

Yvonne Pilcher has been selling syrup supplies since her days at Daugherty Hardware on East Fifth Street. She says she’s never made syrup herself but is grateful customers keep her well stocked.

“And it is delicious, I haven’t used myself the store-bought syrup in years, no!” said Pilcher.

