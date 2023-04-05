Gogebic Trail Authority says Trail 2 re-route will become permanent

RAMSAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Trail 2, which spans across Bessemer and Wakefield, is going to keep its newly adjusted route going forward.

The new section of trail was proposed after Big Snow Resort closed snowmobile access to a portion of the trail that runs through its property, citing safety concerns.

“The City of Wakefield was instrumental in helping us connect what the Leuzzo property over to the City of Wakefield so the reroute will become our permanent route into the future,” Gogebic Range Trail Authority President Steve Hamilton said.

Hamilton says the new reroute offers a safer and more efficient solution.

“The old trail that we lost had two seven-lane highway crossings, so it had two very long-distance road crossings for snowmobiles,” Hamilton said. “This new route actually eliminated both of them, not only did it eliminate them it actually reduced the travel time between Bessemer and Wakefield.”

Gogebic Trail Authority Vice President Jerry Nezworski says it is looking at making the new trail even safer in the future.

“We are working with the City of Wakefield we have to get measurements from Center Road to the shoulder and maybe cut out some more trees so we can get further off the road on old US-2,” Nezworski said.

Nezworski says with the season at a close he was happy with the new trail.

“A lot of businesses were nervous because they had cancelations on motels on the Michigan side here in the Ironwood area because there wasn’t a reroute, but when the reroute was coming in people started booking rooms again. All we heard all winter long was praises, high praises for the new route,” Nezworski said.

Hamilton and Nezworski both say the Gogebic Trail Authority needs volunteers to keep Trail 2 groomed and maintained.

If you are interested in helping visit the Gogebic Trail Authority website or Facebook page for more information.

