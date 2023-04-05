First Alert: More snow and winds on tap for Wednesday

Wednesday: This morning we will start with strong winds out of the east and some sleet and freezing rain. As the center of the low pressure tracks over the Northland we will see a brief reprieve from the wind. Towards this afternoon winds will shift to being out of the west. They are still breezy, but a tad lighter gusting upwards of 40-45 MPH. Mixed precip should also changeover to all snow this afternoon.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Thursday: Thursday features improving conditions through the day. The first half of the day will feature the opportunity for some more snow flurries but accumulations should remain rather light. Between today and Thursday additional snow accumulations of a Tr-5″ are expected. With the higher end of totals being across the far northern portions of our area. Winds will also begin to calm down through the day, but gusts upwards of 35 MPH will still be possible through the first part of Thursday.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Friday: High pressure will move in on Friday and bring with it much nicer weather. With mostly sunny skies overhead temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 30s and lower 40s across the area. Winds are light out of the east between 5-10 MPH.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.