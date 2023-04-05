Duluth Huskies announce unique twist for ‘Bark in the Park’ event

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Huskies are ready to see your puppies.

The Huskies’ “Bark in the Park” event partnered with the Duluth Police Foundation is returning this summer.

The community is invited to bring friends and their pet-friendly dogs to Wade Stadium on Wednesday, July 19.

However, this year’s event will feature a unique twist.

Fans can have a picture of their dog on the Huskies’ specialty jerseys that will be worn during the game.

The Placement Package is $30 to have your dog featured.

You can also get the Placement Package and two general admission tickets to the game for $50.

The jerseys will be auctioned off throughout the game and will be presented to the winning bidder after the final out.

Auction proceeds will go to the Duluth Police Foundation.

You can secure your dog’s spot on the jerseys here.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. against the La Crosse Loggers.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.