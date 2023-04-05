DPD wants community response for racial bias audit

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is asking for the community to complete a survey for its racial bias audit.

According to the DPD, the department partnered with a group of community leaders to launch a racial bias audit of its policing practices.

Duluthians now have a chance to share their perspective on policing in Duluth and on the advisory body.

This was designed to strengthen trust between the DPD and the community through a new survey.

The survey, which is open through April 16, will provide insight into BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) community members’ interactions with officers, awareness of the Duluth Citizen Review Board, and opinions about the accessibility of the current complaint process.

Individuals who are 16 years or older and live in Duluth or spend a considerable amount of time in the city are eligible to participate.

Feedback will help guide the final recommendations of the racial bias audit for the DPD and city leadership.

Officials say the goal of the racial bias audit is to determine what the DPD does well, where it needs improvement, and what it needs to change in order to follow best practices in equitable policing and strong accountability measures.

The goals and objectives of the audit can be found here under “Scope of Service” on pages 6-9.

Duluth Police Department's Community Survey for their Racial Bias Audit (Northern News Now)

“This community survey is an essential part of the audit because it allows us to hear directly from members of the community and understand their opinions on police practices, oversight, and accountability,” says Dr. Katie Zafft, lead auditor of the CJI (Crime and Justice Institute) team. “The perspectives of Duluthians must be reflected in the audit for it to provide a fair assessment and effective recommendations for the future.”

To fill out the community survey, click here.

More information on the racial bias audit, including monthly progress updates from CJI to the Racial Bias Audit Team, can be found here.

