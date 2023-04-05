City of Duluth provides updates on winter storm

Lift Bridge during April storm in Duluth
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth says it is still monitoring the storm forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) Duluth.

Officials are asking residents to be safe and patient as the storm impacts driving conditions and lakeshore flooding.

“While the ice on the lake has dampened some of the predicted wave heights, lakeshore flooding continues to be a potential hazard; please avoid if possible and be safe if you are near Brighton Beach, the Lakewalk, Canal Park, Park Point, and other shoreline areas,” city officials state. “These areas may be impacted by high waves and become treacherous in this storm.”

Closing updates:

  • A portion of Harbor Drive behind the DECC is temporarily closed to traffic due to ice from the harbor on the road.
  • The Duluth Public Library will be open at noon Wednesday.
  • The Workforce Center/CareerForce location is closed Wednesday. Duluth Workforce Development staff are still able to provide services remotely as needed.

For more information on the city’s snow and ice policy, click here.

“The City thanks residents for their patience and understanding as crews work to maintain roads during these weather events. We will continue to monitor the conditions and provide updates as we are able. Please stay safe while traveling,” say officials. “Thank you to the City of Duluth street maintenance crews who continue to be out day and night plowing, sanding, and salting to keep our roads safe for buses, police, fire, ambulance, and other vehicles.”

