City by City: Red Cliff, Hayward, Carlton

Red Cliff- Residents of Red Cliff can attend a Community Update on Major Construction Projects on Wednesday, April 12. The event will be held at Legendary Waters Resort and Casino beginning at 5 p.m. with an update on projects, timelines, funding and disturbances to stores this summer. Under construction are the EMS Facility, cultural center, police station, courthouse and more. Residents with any questions can reach out to the Planning Department via email.

Hayward, WI- Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University has been approved for a new Bachelor of Science Program. The Higher Learning Commission has approved their newly developed Bachelor of Science in Biology degree. The program allows students to achieve an associate degree first in Biomedical Sciences or Agriculture and Natural Resources Management, then during their junior year, students can begin the Bachelor of Science in Biology degree. Students in either track will be eligible for internships, research and more. Registration for the program is now open.

Carlton, MN- Due to weather, a speaker event has been postponed. The St. Louis River Alliance and partners have pushed back Tuesday’s talk called “From a Fond du Lac Viewpoint,” to next Thursday, April 13. The event features speakers from the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa talking about their cultural perspective of the St. Louis River Area of Concern and the band’s natural resource efforts. Attendance is free and open to anyone. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Stoney Brook Creek Room at Black Bear Casino.

Several events Tuesday, April 4 and Wednesday, April 5 have been canceled or postponed, for a full list, click here.

