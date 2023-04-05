Chance for snow through Thursday, warmer weather on the way

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see the winds become WNW 10-20mph gusting to 40mph. Some scattered light snow and wintry mix will continue into tonight. New accumulations will be an inch or less for most folks. The International Border could see another 1-2″. Lows will fall into the teens tonight, so some freezing of the wet and melting snow will occur. Keep an eye out for icy spots on sidewalks and parking lots Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will have mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds. Winds will remain out of the WNW 10-20 gusting to 35mph. There will be a 30% chance of some light scattered snow showers, but accumulations will be less than an inch. Highs will be in the lower 30′s.

FRIDAY: We start to see a big change in the weather patterns into the weekend, starting with Friday. High pressure will move in and bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30′s with east winds 5-10mph. Late in the day and overnight there will be a 30% chance of some wintry mix.

SATURDAY: Saturday we continue to see an east wind, but temperatures inland will be able to climb into the upper 40′s! But we will be cooler by the lake. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

