Power outages begin as storm blows through Northland

Snow on power lines
Snow on power lines(Valley News Live)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - With high winds, ice, and snow some Northlanders are experiencing power outages.

As of 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Minnesota Power’s outage map shows more than 1,100 customers affected in the Silver Bay area.

The outage began at 3:35 p.m. and is expected to be restored by 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews are currently working on restoring power.

Lake Country Power is not experiencing outages at the moment.

Check back for updates.

