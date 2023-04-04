Power outages begin as storm blows through Northland
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - With high winds, ice, and snow some Northlanders are experiencing power outages.
As of 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Minnesota Power’s outage map shows more than 1,100 customers affected in the Silver Bay area.
The outage began at 3:35 p.m. and is expected to be restored by 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Crews are currently working on restoring power.
Lake Country Power is not experiencing outages at the moment.
