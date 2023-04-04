Power outages begin as storm blows through Northland

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - With high winds, ice, and snow some Northlanders are experiencing power outages.

As of 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Minnesota Power’s outage map shows more than 1,100 customers affected in the Silver Bay area.

Crews are responding to an outage in Silver Bay that’s impacting an estimated 1,000 customers. Updates are available here and on our app. https://t.co/yVHKBjpaYv — Minnesota Power (@mnpower) April 4, 2023

The outage began at 3:35 p.m. and is expected to be restored by 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews are currently working on restoring power.

Lake Country Power is not experiencing outages at the moment.

Check back for updates.

