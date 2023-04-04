Portion of Harbor Drive near DECC closes due to flooding

Winter storm generic
Winter storm generic(Northern News Now)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Tuesday’s winter storm is bringing unsafe driving conditions to the Northland.

A portion of Harbor Drive behind the DECC is temporarily closed to traffic due to wave height and ice from the harbor on the road, according to a statement from the City of Duluth.

The high winds and waves also have the potential for lakeshore flooding in other locations. Brighton Beach, the Lakewalk, Canal Park, and other shoreline areas are at risk, and anyone near the lake should exercise caution.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for northeast Minnesota that will continue to bring messy conditions, with the potential for heavy snow, freezing rain, sleet, rain, very strong winds, impacted visibility, and thunderstorms.

City of Duluth street maintenance crews will be out day and night plowing, sanding, and salting to keep roads safe for buses, police, fire, ambulance, and other vehicles.

For more information on the city’s snow and ice policy, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most snow will fall in Minnesota Tuesday and Wednesday but rain may also fall on all zones
Winter Storm Watch for Minnesota Tuesday as next storm takes shape
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Messy spring system sets sights on Northland
WX GFX
First Alert: Heavy snow, rain, ice, and very gusty winds for mid-week
An Alberta Clipper will bring light snow on Sunday but a Colorado Low will make for heavier...
Light snow likely Sunday, Winter Storm Watch for Tuesday
World of Wheels 15th anniversary party
Iconic Superior roller rink celebrates 15 years with newest ownership

Latest News

This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
LIVE: Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges; admonished by judge
“Big Time Rush” at the DECC celebrating worldwide “Big Time Rush Day.”
April 4 proclaimed ‘Big Time Rush Day’ as band visits Duluth
Judge Sally L. Tarnowski
Memorial for late Judge Sally Tarnowski to be held at Duluth’s DECC
Thick snow and ice on Pike Lake in Canosia Township have a chance of lingering past fishing...
Northlanders have mixed feelings about a snow record that could hamper fishing opener