Portion of Harbor Drive near DECC closes due to flooding

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Tuesday’s winter storm is bringing unsafe driving conditions to the Northland.

A portion of Harbor Drive behind the DECC is temporarily closed to traffic due to wave height and ice from the harbor on the road, according to a statement from the City of Duluth.

The high winds and waves also have the potential for lakeshore flooding in other locations. Brighton Beach, the Lakewalk, Canal Park, and other shoreline areas are at risk, and anyone near the lake should exercise caution.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for northeast Minnesota that will continue to bring messy conditions, with the potential for heavy snow, freezing rain, sleet, rain, very strong winds, impacted visibility, and thunderstorms.

City of Duluth street maintenance crews will be out day and night plowing, sanding, and salting to keep roads safe for buses, police, fire, ambulance, and other vehicles.

For more information on the city’s snow and ice policy, you can visit their website.

