Northlanders have mixed feelings about a snow record that could hamper fishing opener

CANOSIA TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - Car salespeople are not fond of snow. Each time it comes, they’re the ones that have to clean off hundreds of vehicles.

“We come out and broom them off first to remove all the snow, we start them, we move them, we plow, we put them back. 400 cars, something like that. One week, we did it three times. You know, it’s good for the cardio!” said Doug Melander at Kolar Chevrolet in Hermantown.

Doug Melander gets his cardio workout selling cars at Kolar. He reports his bosses and customers say no to more snow and the breaking of our region’s all-time snowy winter record.

“I would say it’s absolutely one hundred percent unanimous from Mr. Kolar and Mr. Haapanen and the whole staff and all the customers at Kolar Chevrolet, let it go,” said Melander.

Just up Highway 53 at Fisherman’s Corner in Canosia Township near Pike Lake, the staff is pretty excited about breaking the old record set in 1995-96. Rich Miller left the Northland to move south for 14 years and missed our snow.

“We’re so close we might as well break the record but then I’m all set for spring. Whatever it takes to then melt the snow will be good. Let’s set the record and then get onto spring as quickly as possible.” said Rich Miller.

That may be easier said than done. 2013 was the year without a fishing opener because of thick ice clinging to the lakes of Minnesota, Wisconsin and the U.P. Matt King of Fisherman’s Corner thinks that could happen again.

“The sun hasn’t done much to the ice yet because there’s a foot of snow on top of it so until we get the snow off the ice, the sun is not going to get at it,” said Matt King.

Ice out in 2013 was five weeks behind normal according to the Minnesota DNR.

“For us not to be in that situation we’re going to need some pretty warm temperatures in the next three to four weeks here,” said King.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center does hint at warmer than normal temperatures from April 9th to the 17th. Their long-range forecast then indicates a cool-down from late April through June. Matt King still thinks there’s a 70% chance fishing openers will go on as scheduled.

“I would like to have the opener go on with open water with people fishing. We’ve had enough ice fishing this year and let’s get on to open water,” said King.

