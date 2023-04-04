Memorial for late Judge Sally Tarnowski to be held at Duluth’s DECC

Judge Sally L. Tarnowski
Judge Sally L. Tarnowski(MN Judicial Branch)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Plans to honor Judge Sally Tarnowski are coming together after her tragic death.

Judge Tarnowski’s family members state she was hit by a car while on a run in Florida in March.

The memorial service for Judge Tarnowski will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 27 in the DECC’s Lake Superior Ballroom.

Community members are invited to attend.

You can watch a live stream of the memorial on Northern News Now’s Facebook page.

Flowers can be delivered on Wednesday, April 26 to the DECC by using the following address: Attn: Business Office/Judge Sally Tarnowski Memorial, 350 Harbor Dr., Duluth, MN 55802.

The family has also asked that memorials be sent to the Sixth District Mental Health Court at 2327 W 1st St., Suite 302, Duluth, MN 55802.

You can also send memorials to the Damiano Center at 206 W 4th St. #214, Duluth, MN 55806.

There is still no word on if the driver who hit Tarnowski will face charges.

