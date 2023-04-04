The issues driving Wisconsin voters to the polls on spring election day

By Larissa Milles
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- Voters across Wisconsin had many different reasons to head to polling places Tuesday, from abortion issues to civic duties.

Across Wisconsin, voters turned out bright and early to cast their ballot in the spring election, including Mike and Liz Stachura, the first to vote at their polling place in Milwaukee.

“Getting here early, just means you get in, you voted. It’s done. It’s over with and no lines is helpful,” Mike Stachura said.

“Yeah. And I think it’s also just nice. I worry sometimes I’ll forget. And so it’s nice to have that reminder first thing in the morning just to get here bright and early,” Liz Stachura said.

In Superior, voters like Sandee Sears braved the snowy weather to make their voices heard.

“If you don’t vote, then in my opinion, you have no right to complain about anything that’s happening,” Sears said.

She said she voted because results from races like the Superior School Board and state Supreme Court race, which could have big impacts on abortion law in the state, are crucial to her.

“I don’t believe in abortion and that’s important to me, and some of the stuff that’s being taught to kids in the schools, I don’t agree with. And like I said, if you don’t vote, you can’t see changes,” Sears said.

For Mike Stachura, the state Supreme Court race was also front of mind as he voted Tuesday.

“With the Supreme Court I saw when, you know, it tilted the other way, the things that happened. So that didn’t really help a lot of people and made Wisconsin a tougher place to be more democratic in my opinion,” Stachura said. “So I’m looking forward to hopefully some change there.”

In a media update Tuesday afternoon, Wisconsin’s chief election official Meagan Wolfe said there were no significant issues reported from any polling places.

