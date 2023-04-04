First Alert: Mid-week mess arrives today with rain, snow, ice and wind

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

Today: Our next big spring storm will begin to make its arrival this afternoon. Snow will move in from the south to the north through Tuesday afternoon. Snow will be light to moderate through the morning, becoming more moderate into the afternoon. Winds will be picking up through the day. Winds will be out of the east sustained 20-35 MPH gusting to 55-60 MPH as we head towards this afternoon. Tonight, we will see the snow turn to sleet and mix in the Ports, then turn to freezing rain and sleet between 2am-10am Wednesday. Ice accumulations over 0.2″ will be possible through East-Central MN and Northern Wisconsin. Some across the far southern portions of our region could see a changeover to all rain and possibly a thunderstorm or two. If a thunderstorm does develop there is a minor chance it could become strong to severe in nature. North Central MN will see 5-10″ of snow accumulation overnight. The heaviest of the snow will fall tonight into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: The storm continues for our Wednesday as well. We will see freezing rain and sleet and mixed precip in the morning which will turn back to snow through the late morning. Another 2-4″ will be possible for the Ports. North Central MN will see another 3-6″. Winds will become lighter as the center of the low passed over the region for a bit in the morning before shifting to be out of the west and picking up once again. Gusting upwards of 40-45 MPH still. As we head through the afternoon snow should gradually become lighter. All said and done, Koocching County and the far northwestern portion of our region will have the best shot of seeing the 12+” of snow.

Thursday: On Thursday we will see a 30% chance of some light scattered wrap around snow showers as the system makes its departure with otherwise mostly cloudy skies overhead. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with breezy westerly winds that will begin to diminish as we head through Thursday evening and Thursday night.

Coming Up: We should close the week with sunshine and warmer temperatures. So, a little bit of melting after this spring mess!

