First Alert: Late season winter storm continues to impact the Northland

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see rain, snow, wind, and freezing rain. This complex system will even bring some stronger thunderstorms to parts of Northern Wisconsin late this afternoon through the early evening. Some hail is possible with those storms. Tonight the wind continues out of the ENE 20-30mph gusting to 60mph around the lake. Snow will turn to sleet and freezing rain tonight. Southern St. Louis, Carlton, Pine, Douglas, and Bayfield counties will have the best chance of significant ice accumulation. Power outages will be a big concern with the wind and ice. Meanwhile, heavy snow continues for North Central Minnesota.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday morning we will start with strong winds out of the east and some sleet and freezing rain. Eventually, we will see the winds turn out of the northwest 10-25mph gusting to 45mph. The mixed precip will turn into all snow in the afternoon. Accumulations will be light, but they will still have an impact on road conditions. Highs will be in the mid to lower 30′s.

THURSDAY: Thursday the low will be sitting to our northwest, still driving some breezy northwest winds our way. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of some flurries.

FRIDAY: High pressure will finally move in on Friday to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s with calmer southeast winds.

