Ely man charged with intentionally running over 3 deer

ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man was charged on Monday after intentionally running over three deer near Ely a few weeks ago.

According to court documents, Casey Allen Meadows, 20, was charged on three counts of use of a motor vehicle to chase wild animals.

On March 21, 2023, at approximately 6:42 p.m. law enforcement was dispatched to an animal-related call on Central Ave. near Ely.

It was reported to dispatch that a blue Toyota Tundra had hit three deer and continued driving into town.

Officers arrived on scene and found the reporting party who said he was driving behind the Toyota Tundra traveling northbound.

The reporting party stated he was following the truck about a quarter mile and saw the truck hit the deer that was running northbound in the northbound lane.

He then said the Tundra appeared to speed up before hitting the deer, did not stop, and continued northbound into town.

The reporting party said he stopped, along with a couple of other motorists, and observed the deer lying in the road injured and alive.

Court documents state one deer was on the eastbound side of the road and two deer were on the westbound side of the road.

Officers also spoke to another motorist who had stopped and saw the injured deer.

The motorist said the deer were alive, but injured when he stopped and that he had dispatched the deer just before law enforcement arrived.

Meadows spoke to law enforcement and stated he was coming into Ely on Highway 21 when he ran over the deer in the roadway.

He then stated he was driving in the mid-40 mph range when he was entering town and admitted to intentionally hitting the deer.

In addition, Meadows added he and his friends thought it was funny at the time, but feel bad about the situation now.

When asked what was said before he hit the deer, Meadows asked his friends if he should try to hit the deer and his friends said yeah.

He then didn’t stop because he thought it was a fatal hit and admitted that he left the scene because he did not want to have contact with the witnesses.

If found guilty, each count carries a maximum sentence of 90-days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The DNR lists the restitution value of each deer at $500.

The State is requesting full restitution in this case.

