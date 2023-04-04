City by City: Spooner, Washburn, Ashland

Spooner, WI- Washburn County is hoping to train new SKYWARN volunteers. SKYWARN is a National Weather Service program that helps train people on the skills needed to obtain critical information during severe weather and how to be a storm spotter for a local NWS branch. Volunteers can be anyone interested in weather, especially those already in charge of keeping people safe like police officers, hospital staff or school employees. The training will be held on April 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Spooner Fire Administration Building. No registration is required and the class is free.

Washburn, WI- The Washburn Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Washburn High School Choir Department for an Easter-themed fundraiser. The “Egg My House” fundraiser allows families to order prefilled plastic eggs for a local high schooler to hide in the yard the night before Easter. It saves the Easter Bunny a little work, and the choir department gets to raise money. Orders must be placed by April 6.

Ashland, WI- A new exhibit is opening at the David R. Obey Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center. The Zaaga’igan Ma’iinganag: Lakewolves Underwater Photography Exhibition opens Thursday, April 6, and will run through May 22. A grand opening will be held on April 22 with a special presentation and reception. The program is an immersive experience for youth living on the peninsula to see under the surface and learn more about the great lake and its watershed. Students learned the Ojibwe place names of each dive site they visited while gathering the photos. The visitor center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

