April 4 proclaimed ‘Big Time Rush Day’ as band visits Duluth

“Big Time Rush” at the DECC celebrating worldwide “Big Time Rush Day.”
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some big-time visitors stopped by Duluth Tuesday.

“Big Time Rush” was at the DECC celebrating worldwide “Big Time Rush Day.”

The band made worldwide waves with their music and TV show on Nickelodeon.

In the show, the band was from Duluth.

To celebrate “Big Time Rush” and the attention they gave to Duluth, Mayor Emily Larson declared April 4 as “Big Time Rush Day.”

“The City of Duluth hopes to welcome Kendall, Logan, Carlos, and James back to their home in Duluth to perform with us very soon,” Mayor Larson said.

"Big Time Rush Day" in Duluth
Kendall Schmidt, one of the band’s members says it’s a pretty big deal to get a day like this.

“It has its own pop culture that surrounds it and being here in the place that it sort of originated is, it’s very cool, it feels very special,” Schmidt said.

The band also announced Tuesday they will be releasing their fourth album and launching a tour.

“2023 is starting off real strong,” explains Carlos PenaVega from Big Time Rush. “It’s kinda crazy that we are here in Duluth. We just announced our fourth album here in Duluth. It just kinda feels like it’s all falling into place.”

It is unclear whether that will include a stop in Duluth.

