Wisconsinites still able to obtain an ID for Tuesday’s Spring Election

FILE - "I Voted" stickers are displayed at a polling place in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Aug. 16, 2022....
FILE - "I Voted" stickers are displayed at a polling place in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Aug. 16, 2022. The instant polls close across the country when Tuesday’s Nov. 8, 2022, midterm election ends the Associated Press could declare winners in some races. On election night, the The Associated Press counts the nation’s votes, tallying millions of ballots and determining which candidates have won. It’s been done like that since 1848, when the AP declared the election of Zachary Taylor as president.(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WISCONSIN. (Northern News Now) - It’s not too late to obtain an ID for Wisconsin’s Spring Election on Tuesday.

Voters who don’t already have a Wisconsin driver’s license, ID, or other forms of identification needed to vote can still get a Wisconsin ID from the Wisconsin DMV.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission website explains the options for IDs to show at the polls.

There is no separate “voter ID” and a federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes.

Documentation requirements, such as a birth certificate, proof of identity, and Wisconsin residency, are needed to obtain an official Wisconsin ID card.

However, if all documentation is not readily available, the ID Petition Process (IDPP) may be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained.

The Wisconsin DMV’s website explains the IDPP process.

Voters should bring any documentation available to the DMV and fill out two forms.

You can find your nearest DMV and check wait times here.

A photo ID document will be sent via overnight mail that may be taken to the polls and used for voting.

Completing a provisional ballot may be an option until the photo ID document arrives.

The DMV offers this IDPP service and ID cards for voting purposes free of charge,

Questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information may be found on the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

