Snailfish becomes deepest fish ever photographed

Scientists film the deepest ever fish on a seabed off Japan.
Scientists film the deepest ever fish on a seabed off Japan.(University of Western Australia)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have recorded the deepest ever fish.

Last September, a sea robot filmed this snailfish just above the seabed off Japan at a depth of 27,000 feet.

Scientists also physically caught two other fish at 26,000 feet, a new record for the deepest catch.

The fish have tiny eyes, a translucent body and no swim bladder.

Scientists captured two snailfish from 26,000 feet below the ocean's surface.
Scientists captured two snailfish from 26,000 feet below the ocean's surface.(University of Western Australia)

Scientists from the University of Western Australia and Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology released the footage.

The discovery is part of a 10-year study into the deepest fish populations in the world.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most snow will fall in Minnesota Tuesday and Wednesday but rain may also fall on all zones
Winter Storm Watch for Minnesota Tuesday as next storm takes shape
An Alberta Clipper will bring light snow on Sunday but a Colorado Low will make for heavier...
Light snow likely Sunday, Winter Storm Watch for Tuesday
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Messy spring system sets sights on Northland
Minnesota DNR EagleCam nest falls on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Minnesota DNR reports EagleCam nest falls out of tree Sunday, chick did not survive
World of Wheels 15th anniversary party
Iconic Superior roller rink celebrates 15 years with newest ownership

Latest News

FILE - Handguns are displayed at a pawn shop Monday, July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine.
DeSantis signs bill allowing concealed carry without a permit
Officials in Ohio said a teen was killed after a tree fell on a home.
13-year-old killed after tree falls onto home, officials say
An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland doubling NATO’s border with Russia in blow to Putin
This combination of photos shows, from left, astronauts Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, Christina...
NASA’s 1st moon crew in 50 years includes 1 woman, 3 men
President Joe Biden speaks about jobs during a visit to semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed...
Biden to push clean energy, economic agenda in Minneapolis