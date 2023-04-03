PAVSA, city announce launch of ‘A Step Forward’ sexual assault awareness campaign

By Larissa Milles
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The month of April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

On Monday, Duluth advocates and city leaders announced a new public awareness campaign aiming to bring justice for victim-survivors of sexual assault.

“I can assure you, we all know people who are sexual assault survivors, and the changes that are being made and discussed are things that will make their lives better,” Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said.

Larson declared April Duluth’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month, coinciding with the national event.

The Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault, or PAVSA, announced the ‘A Step Forward’ campaign.

It comes years after Duluth cleared its backlog of untested rape kits.

“We’ve been working to improve our response in Duluth, St. Louis County and Minnesota,” PAVSA Executive Director Sara Niemi said. “We’ve put in place safeguards to prevent future backlogs, so survivors can have confidence when they step forward that our system has stepped forward to support them. "

The campaign reforms prosecution, law enforcement and advocacy.

Recent Minnesota statute changes eliminated the statute of limitations, so victims are under no timeline to report assaults and voluntary intoxication is now included as a facet of mental incapacitation.

“These reforms are taking us in the right direction, law enforcement and prosecutors across the state are now better equipped to seek justice for victim-survivors of sexual assault,” said Nate Stumme, the Duluth Criminal Division Head for the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

Police are now submitting sexual assault kits to state crime labs for testing within 60 days, working to ensure backlogs in testing don’t exist.

“These reforms demonstrate our commitment to a survivor-centered response, partnering with PAVSA and its SANE program, victims now have the option of if and when they are ready to report,” said Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa.

In advocacy, victim-survivors are able to track sex assault kits thanks to the Minnesota BCA launching of the Track-Kit system to see where they’re at in the testing process.

The ‘A Step Forward’ Campaign will place billboards and advertisements around the area, including signage on local buses and online messaging.

To learn more, click here.

PAVSA, city announce launch of ‘A Step Forward’ sexual assault awareness campaign
