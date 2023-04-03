Iconic Superior roller rink celebrates 15 years with newest ownership

SUPERIOR, WI. -- A shining disco ball, and the sound of skaters gliding to music, means one thing for Alex Morro: World of Wheels.

″The only way I can really explain it, this is a canvas, and my wheels are my paint brushes,” said Morro, who has been working at World of Wheels since 2009. “Whenever I get out there and skate it’s like artistic expression.”

Sunday, Morro celebrated a milestone with the iconic roller rink, its 15th anniversary under new ownership.

A touching moment for Morro, as he stood with the roller rink through hardships, like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s really cool because this place has really built me throughout my entire life,” said Morro. “I have only seen evolution for the better. Every time I come here it just gets better and better.”

Throughout the years, the rink has managed to become a place loved by virtually everyone who visits, no matter the season.

“Whenever anyone doesn’t have anything to do on a snowed-in day, rainy day, any type of weather day, see if World of Wheels is open,” said Morro.

The rink at World of Wheels has meant a great deal for superior residents like Morro. Allowing people of all ages to take their shot at learning a cool trick.

But it hasn’t always been easy keeping this iconic indoor rolling rink alive.

“It was rough for a while, but we are doing okay,” said Steve Grapentin, the owner of World of Wheels. “The hardest part is to get enough employees.”

These hardships only making the World of Wheel’s 15th-anniversary party all the more special.

“I can’t believe it’s 15 years already,” said Grapentin. “Time flies the older you get. I’ve seen some of my old regulars that used to skate here, they come in with their kids now.”

Showing that generation after generation, World of Wheels has become a Superior staple.

“It’s just so cool to bring any family or friend here and just have a great time,” said Morro.

World of Wheels is continuing to bring new events, and games to skaters.

Offering skating lessons on Thursdays for all ages.

