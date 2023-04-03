Hermantown student wins all-expense-paid study trip to Germany

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Hermantown high school student’s German proficiency has earned her an unforgettable international trip.

Isabel Kirkeby, a 10th grade student at Hermantown High School, was awarded an all-expense paid study trip to Germany.

She was selected as a national winner after scoring in the top 90% for Level 2 of the 2023 Nation German Exam for high school students.

More than 12,300 students participated in the program. After qualifying with her high exam score, she submitted responses to several short essay questions in German and in English and was then interviewed by a committee of high school teachers and college professors of German.

Kirkeby is one of 48 students who were selected across the United States to receive the award, along with eight additional students who are receiving a similar award.

The study trip includes a round-trip flight to New York, a homestay with a host family, and excursions to places of cultural and historical significance.

“This year’s prize winners are some of the finest students in the US,” said Michael Shaughnessy, Executive Director of the AATG. “The prize is a great reward for excellence in learning German—and the best way to better get to know a fascinating language and culture through firsthand experiences living with a German family and attending school.”

The study trip is in its 62nd year and is made possible through a grant from the Federal Republic of Germany.

Kirkeby is a German student under Hermantown High School teacher Katie Engevik. Rebecca Waterhouse was her first-year German teacher.

