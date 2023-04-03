FIRST ALERT: Messy spring system sets sights on Northland

Today: Through our Monday we will be looking at increasing clouds overhead with the stray shot of a snow shower or wintery mix shower here and there. Temperatures today climb into the mid and upper 30s and lower 40s across the Northland. Winds are out of the west between 5-10 MPH. Tonight, temperatures fall back into the 20s with mostly cloudy skies overhead.

Tuesday: Tuesday is when our next messy system will begin to make its arrival. Most of Tuesday morning should be spent dry before moisture begins to fill in Tuesday afternoon and evening. From the Twin Ports points south we will be looking at mixed precip and freezing rain. To the north, it should be mainly snow. The heaviest snow looks to fall between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Winds will be breezy out of the east between 25-35 MPH and gusting upwards of 55 MPH at times.

First Alert Forecast (Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Mixed precip across the southern half of the region should finish as all snow as we head towards Wednesday afternoon. Snowfall will be lighter through the afternoon hours but still fairly constant. Winds are still breezy shifting from being out of the east to out of the west between 20-30 MPH and gusting upwards of 50 MPH. The system should begin to wind down as we head towards Wednesday night. All said and done, Northern Minnesota could see 6-12+” of snow. The Twin Ports will be looking at 3-7″ with the 3″ being closer to the lake, and 6-7″ on top of the hill. From the Twin Ports points south in Northwest Wisconsin they are only looking at 1-3″ but ice of up to .25″ to go along with it.

