First Alert: Heavy snow, rain, ice, and very gusty winds for mid-week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of wintry mix. Tonight there will be a 20% chance of light snow. Lows will be in the 20′s with east winds picking up to 10-15mph.

TUESDAY: Our next big spring storm arrives on Tuesday. There is a lot going on with this storm, but at least there is a good model agreement to help us out. Snow will move in from the south to the north through Tuesday. Snow will be light to moderate through the morning, becoming more moderate into the afternoon. Winds will also be VERY strong. Winds will be out of the east sustained 20-35mph gusting to 55-60mph! Low visibility will be an issue at times. Overnight we will see the snow turn to sleet and mix in the Ports, then turn to freezing rain and sleet between 2am-10am Wednesday. Ice accumulations over 0.2″ will be possible through East-Central MN and Northern Wisconsin. North Central MN will see 5-10″ of snow accumulation overnight.

WEDNESDAY: The storm continues Wednesday. We will see freezing rain and sleet in the morning, turning back to snow late morning and afternoon. Another 2-4″ will be possible for the Ports. North Central MN will see another 3-6″. Winds will become westerly 10-25mph. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with the snow lighten up in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will see a 30% chance of some light scattered snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with breezy westerly winds.

