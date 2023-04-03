Duluth Salvation Army behind on March food drive goal, asking for community’s help

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Salvation Army is behind on its March campaign goal.

The Salvation Army is running a Minnesota Food Drive Match through Sunday, April 9.

March is Minnesota FoodShare Month, which is the largest grassroots food and fund drive in the state.

The campaign helps restock the state’s more than 300 food shelves, including the food shelf at the Duluth Salvation Army.

Any donation the food shelf takes in through April 9 will be proportionally matched from the Minnesota FoodShare’s March Campaign.

For the 2023 Minnesota Food Drive Match, the Duluth Salvation Army has a goal of $9,000 and 8,000 pounds of food.

Currently, they stand at $7,500 and 2,937 pounds of food.

Salvation Army officials are asking the community to help reach their goal.

“It’s impossible to ignore the rising costs of food, and rising costs for necessities bring more clients to our food shelves,” said Cyndi Lewis, Director of Development at The Duluth Salvation Army. “Having to choose between heating or eating is not a choice that anyone should have to make, and that’s what we’re here for, to help.”

With the Salvation Army’s buying power, your dollar goes three times further than if you purchased the items at the store yourself.

Monetary gifts also give food shelves more flexibility to purchase in-demand items for the medical food shelf and perishable items like meat, dairy, and fresh produce.

Donations can be made by mail or in person at 215 South 27th Ave. West, Duluth, MN 55806.

Credit card donations can also be made by phone at 218-722-7934 or online here.

