Chester Creek Concert Series announces lineup

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Summer may seem distant today, but events to enjoy the warmer weather are already being planned.

The lineup of the 40th Annual Chester Creek Concert series was announced Monday, bringing artists and bands to the Duluth-area park.

The family-friendly concerts begin at 7 p.m. in June and July, and 6:30 p.m. in August. There will be no concert July 4.

June 13: Rich Mattson and the Northstars (classic rock)

June 20: Listening Party (folk rock)

June 27: Sorta Country (country/rock)

July 11: Aly Aleigha Transcendent (transcendent indie-folk)

July 18: North Shore Big Band (swing/dance/big band)

July 25: Jojo Green (pop fusion)

August 1: Ross Thorn (folk/country)

August 8: The Most Wanted (variety covers; rock/country)

August 15: Fish Heads (bluegrass/rock/country)

August 22: Rain Date

Concerts take place Tuesday nights throughout the summer at Chester Park, 1801 East Skyline Parkway.

More information about the event can be found on the Duluth Parks website or their social media pages.

