Chester Creek Concert Series announces lineup

Chester Creek Concert Series
Chester Creek Concert Series(Duluth Parks)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Summer may seem distant today, but events to enjoy the warmer weather are already being planned.

The lineup of the 40th Annual Chester Creek Concert series was announced Monday, bringing artists and bands to the Duluth-area park.

The family-friendly concerts begin at 7 p.m. in June and July, and 6:30 p.m. in August. There will be no concert July 4.

  • June 13: Rich Mattson and the Northstars (classic rock)
  • June 20: Listening Party (folk rock)
  • June 27: Sorta Country (country/rock)
  • July 11: Aly Aleigha Transcendent (transcendent indie-folk)
  • July 18: North Shore Big Band (swing/dance/big band)
  • July 25: Jojo Green (pop fusion)
  • August 1: Ross Thorn (folk/country)
  • August 8: The Most Wanted (variety covers; rock/country)
  • August 15: Fish Heads (bluegrass/rock/country)
  • August 22: Rain Date

Concerts take place Tuesday nights throughout the summer at Chester Park, 1801 East Skyline Parkway.

More information about the event can be found on the Duluth Parks website or their social media pages.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most snow will fall in Minnesota Tuesday and Wednesday but rain may also fall on all zones
Winter Storm Watch for Minnesota Tuesday as next storm takes shape
An Alberta Clipper will bring light snow on Sunday but a Colorado Low will make for heavier...
Light snow likely Sunday, Winter Storm Watch for Tuesday
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Messy spring system sets sights on Northland
Minnesota DNR EagleCam nest falls on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Minnesota DNR reports EagleCam nest falls out of tree Sunday, chick did not survive
Jonathan Sauers
Teacher at Christian school in Alabama accused of having sex with underage student

Latest News

Salvation Army
Duluth Salvation Army behind on March food drive goal, asking for community’s help
World of Wheels 15th anniversary party
Iconic Superior roller rink celebrates 15 years with newest ownership
Election Day coming in next few days
Wisconsin campaigning efforts ramp up ahead of Election Day
Superior School District
Meet the candidates: Superior School Board