2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a power substation around 3 a.m. Monday.(Gainesville Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) – Two men were electrocuted when they attempted to steal from a power substation in Georgia, according to police.

The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a power substation around 3 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, first responders found two men dead from an apparent electrocution.

Investigators determined that the two men trespassed, broke into a fenced area, and tried to steal from the power substation when they were electrocuted and died.

The Gainesville Fire Department and Georgia Power worked to ensure the area was safe for first responders to recover the bodies.

Investigators are still working to identify the men.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Gainesville Police Department at 770-534-5251.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most snow will fall in Minnesota Tuesday and Wednesday but rain may also fall on all zones
Winter Storm Watch for Minnesota Tuesday as next storm takes shape
An Alberta Clipper will bring light snow on Sunday but a Colorado Low will make for heavier...
Light snow likely Sunday, Winter Storm Watch for Tuesday
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Messy spring system sets sights on Northland
Minnesota DNR EagleCam nest falls on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Minnesota DNR reports EagleCam nest falls out of tree Sunday, chick did not survive
World of Wheels 15th anniversary party
Iconic Superior roller rink celebrates 15 years with newest ownership

Latest News

FILE - Handguns are displayed at a pawn shop Monday, July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine.
DeSantis signs bill allowing concealed carry without a permit
Officials in Ohio said a teen was killed after a tree fell on a home.
13-year-old killed after tree falls onto home, officials say
An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland doubling NATO’s border with Russia in blow to Putin
This combination of photos shows, from left, astronauts Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, Christina...
NASA’s 1st moon crew in 50 years includes 1 woman, 3 men
President Joe Biden speaks about jobs during a visit to semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed...
Biden to push clean energy, economic agenda in Minneapolis