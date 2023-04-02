Winter Storm Watch for Minnesota Tuesday as next storm takes shape

Click above for the video version of the forecast

WEATHER STORY: An Alberta Clipper hit us on Sunday with a little wet snow and a bit of rain, too. Clippers come and go quickly. A Colorado Low, though, is known for being slower and stronger. One of those is coming for Tuesday and Wednesday. The National Weather Service has put out a Winter Storm Watch for Minnesota during those days. Northern Minnesota may manage 6-9″. Central Minnesota may get another 3-6″. Wisconsin and Michigan may run 1-3″. Rain is possible, too, for all zones. The Colorado Low will be gone by Thursday and a sunnier period will arrive.

Winter Storm Watch to cover Minnesota from late Monday night to early Thursday morning (KBJR)

SUNDAY NIGHT: The Alberta Clipper low pressure system will leave and the sky will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low temperature by Monday morning should be 25-30. The wind will be W 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: The sky will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. The afternoon high will be near 40. Monday evening, light snow may begin as the Colorado Low gets closer. The wind will be E 20-30 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday snow totals will be highest in Minnesota (KBJR)

TUESDAY: The sky will be cloudy and there will be a 90% chance for a rain and snow mix. Inland MN will get the most followed by central MN. NW WI and the U.P. may not get much snow but rain could fall there. The morning low temperature will be 22. The high will be 30. The wind will be E 20-30 mph.

COMING UP: The rain and snow mixes will likely continue Wednesday through most of the day. Things should start to clear up and dry up on Thursday. A sunny and mild period will follow for several days.

Snow storm starts the week ahead but warmer weather will finish (KBJR)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.