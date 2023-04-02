Minnesota DNR reports EagleCam nest falls out of tree Sunday, chick did not survive

Minnesota DNR EagleCam nest falls on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Minnesota DNR EagleCam nest falls on Sunday, April 2, 2023.(Minnesota DNR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota DNR announced some sad news on Twitter Sunday morning.

The nest featured in their ‘Nongame Wildlife EagleCam’ fell out of the tree, and the young eagle chick did not survive.

According to the DNR, the eaglet was born on March 27th.

