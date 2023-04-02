Minnesota DNR reports EagleCam nest falls out of tree Sunday, chick did not survive

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota DNR announced some sad news on Twitter Sunday morning.

The nest featured in their ‘Nongame Wildlife EagleCam’ fell out of the tree, and the young eagle chick did not survive.

According to the DNR, the eaglet was born on March 27th.

We have sad news to report: this morning the nest on the DNR's Nongame Wildlife EagleCam fell out of the tree. Our staff are onsite and confirm that the chick did not survive the fall.



If you know where the nest is, please don't visit the site. More info will be shared later. — Minnesota DNR (@mndnr) April 2, 2023

