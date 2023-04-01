Wisconsin campaigning efforts ramp up ahead of Election Day

Election Day coming in next few days
By Cara Kopp
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUPERIOR, WI. -- In Superior, candidates looking to fill a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court are now in their final push of campaigning.

Residents in Superior may have heard a hearty knock at their doors from Wisconsin Republican Representative, Tom Tiffany, Saturday morning.

“It’s a spring election, you know, pretty low intensity,” said Rep. Tiffany. “People aren’t usually as engaged as the November election, but we are emphasizing how important this election is.”

Rep. Tiffany, along with volunteers, went door-to-door in support of Republican Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice candidate, Dan Kelly.

“Dan Kelly is going to bring fairness to the court,” said Rep. Tiffany. “You know when you go before the state Supreme Court, if it’s Dan Kelly the justice, you are going to get a fair shake.”

With the election just days away, the pressure is on to get voters to the polls.

“I think Dan Kelly really has the momentum coming down the home stretch, but it’s really going to be all about turnout. Who shows up to vote,” said Rep. Tiffany.

The Douglas County Democratics, in support of Democratic Candidate Janet Protasiewicz, has also been hard at work this last month.

“We purchased 54 different commercial spots on local radio, done some Pandora ads, and we’ve done some post cars, and we are out canvassing today,” said Shane Sjoblom, the co-chair of Douglas County Democrats.

Those at the Douglas County Democratics claim Protasiewicz is not only fair but will bring positive changes to the state’s Supreme Court.

Now spending these last few days to simply get people out to the polls.

“Right now, it’s a push to just educate the public that there is an election happening Tuesday,” said Sjoblom.

Highlighting that casting your ballot affects you at the local, and national level.

“It matters not only in Wisconsin, but also across the whole entire country,” said Sjoblom.

Early voting is still open.

To find where you can cast your ballot, click here.

