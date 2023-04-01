Trail by Trail: MN-WI-MI, Cable, Wisconsin

Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan- The snowmobile season is coming to an end. At midnight on March 31, the majority of trails in all three states will close for the season. In Minnesota, all grant-in-aid trails will close, which includes those across private property, but some public land trails will stay open as conditions allow. In Michigan, state-designated trails close Friday night as well. Select trails in the UP have been granted a longer season by the DNR. In Wisconsin, the closure is a county-by-county decision. Most trails close Friday night, but some places, including Douglas County, will try to stay open. The Wisconsin DNR encourages riders to check with local clubs and authorities before heading out.

Cable, WI- Saturday, April 1 will be the 9th Annual Three County EMS and Groomer Appreciation Party. All trail operators and coordinators from Ashland, Bayfield and Sawyer Counties as well as emergency service personnel will get in for free. Other attendees are asked to make a $15 donation to the county trail system of their choice. The celebration will be held at Lakewoods Resort and Lodge beginning at 1 p.m.

Wisconsin- The DNR is already looking to summer days on the trails. 2023 state trail passes are available for purchase. These passes are valid from the day of purchase to December 31. A state trail pass is required for biking, in-line skating, horseback riding or off-highway motorcycle riding on state trails. A pass is not required for walking or hiking. A state park pass may also be required to access the park. Additionally, county and local trails may have their separate fees. The revenue generated from pass sales goes to maintaining trails.

Trail by Trail is done for the winter season, but if you or someone you know is part of an ATV, mountain biking or other outdoor trail clubs, send a report to TrailbyTrail@northernnewsnow.com, and it will be featured in a few weeks when the summer edition of Trail by Trail returns.

