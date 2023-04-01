A servant leader: How Mandy Pearson and Charla Buxbaum’s eight-year relationship has evolved on and off the court

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - UMD’s Head Coach Mandy Pearson and Head Athletic Trainer have spent eight seasons together on the bench and their special relationship has transformed the current success of this Bulldogs’ Basketball team.

It’s not always that a coach and athletic trainer see eye to eye, but these two definitely do.

Q: Mandy, you’re in your eighth season here. Sharla for you, this is your tenth. So, you guys have been together since the beginning. Is it true or false that you’ve been glued at the hip? Ever since.

Pearson: Glued to the hip... Sure, sure. Actually, she took a year off. She needed a break from us. She came back this year, but she’s been the most consistent person besides probably Karen Stromme in our athletic department for me, so it has been an absolute blast having her glued to my hip.

Q: So, in your first season, Mandy, you guys finished 7-19 and now we’re sitting here ahead of the NCAA championship. How important is it to be a part of this progression for you, and what has it been like getting to see the progression since Mandy has been here?

Buxbaum: Yeah, I was actually just thinking, you remember when we were at Michigan Tech?

Pearson: Which time?

Buxbaum: Your first year. We were warming up, and we could only go three on three. Because we just didn’t-- we were injured, we just didn’t have the people.

Pearson: Knocks foot on the floor.

Buxbaum: Knock on wood. And I was actually just thinking about that, because we were warming up and she was like, ‘Remind me of this moment at a different time in my life.’ So that’s your reminder.

Q: What is it about the two of you the presence that you have off the court that bleeds onto this team’s success on the court?

Pearson: I would say for me, Sharla is really observant. I think you know when I’m in a mood. She just kind of lets me be, you know. She can feel the negative energy coming from me and so the way that she communicates with me is really helpful. Probably helps our players too. But I’ll never forget when we started to turn the corner a little bit and we started to win. She is such an advocate for our players, she cares so much about them. I remember her coming up to me like, “Pearson, they believe they can win. Do you see this is so much fun?” And so, I just think that I can see how much passion she has for players, and that’s going to be one of the most important things for me in this position. She cares so much that, when I know somebody cares that much about my people, it’s just so easy to gravitate toward their energy.

Q: But how do you feel that each person here has influenced you and your relationship?

Buxbaum: I have loved watching, like you asked me earlier, the program evolving over the last eight years. When I’m watching her coach in practice, she blows my mind. I think you’re brilliant. at your job.

Pearson: I’m going to take notes.

Buxbaum: You can’t use this against me! I’m always just like, I think she’s so good. I love basketball. So it’s just easy for me to be in this position anyway. But when I see her mind working in a game and a time out, the respect the players have for her... It does not feel like work. I tell her all the time. I’m the number one fan. I get to go all the places, I go to Minot, I get to go to all these places.

Pearson: You bring up Minot. Laughs.

Buxbaum: It’s just for fun! It doesn’t matter, like obviously, this Dallas trip is going to be so memorable. But I’ll never forget all the other times, all the hotel time, all the meals. It’s just a friendship that’s continued to grow year after year after year.

Later in the interview, Pearson said she considers Buxbaum the “glue of this team,” and, “her own good luck charm.’

Pearson, known for being superstitious, had also been seen hopping around on the carpet in the hotel lobby. The assistant coach mentioned no matter where they go, you’ll never see Mandy stepping on any cracks.

It’s all to bring the Bulldogs good luck as they head into their championship game at 2:30 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.