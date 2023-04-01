No. 2 UMD falls 78-67 to No. 1 Ashland in NCAA DII Championship

UMD Women's Basketball
UMD Women's Basketball(KBJR)
By Alexis Beckett
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, the Bulldogs played the top-seeded Ashland Eagles at American Arilines Center in UMD’s first-ever NCAA Championship appearance.

Depsite a 26-point performance from Brooke Olson, the Eagles held the lead for majority of the game and finished with a 78-67 win over the Bulldogs and their third NCAA Title in program history.

Olson added yet another record to her belt in the third quarter of her last game as Bulldog, scoring her 150th point to break a 14-year NCAA Tournament record set by Franklin Pierce’s Johannah Leedham. Olson finished with 171 points in six NCAA postseason games, earning her a spot on the NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team.

The Bulldogs finished their historic season with a final record of 32-4.

