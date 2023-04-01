No. 2 UMD falls 78-67 to No. 1 Ashland in NCAA DII Championship

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, the Bulldogs played the top-seeded Ashland Eagles at American Arilines Center in UMD’s first-ever NCAA Championship appearance.

Depsite a 26-point performance from Brooke Olson, the Eagles held the lead for majority of the game and finished with a 78-67 win over the Bulldogs and their third NCAA Title in program history.

Olson added yet another record to her belt in the third quarter of her last game as Bulldog, scoring her 150th point to break a 14-year NCAA Tournament record set by Franklin Pierce’s Johannah Leedham. Olson finished with 171 points in six NCAA postseason games, earning her a spot on the NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team.

Brooke Olson blows past the old NCAA Tournament scoring record with 171 points in six NCAA postseason games. For her heroic efforts, Olson was named to the NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team. pic.twitter.com/JvP4U6E17Q — UMD Women's Bball (@UMDWomensBBall) April 1, 2023

The Bulldogs finished their historic season with a final record of 32-4.

