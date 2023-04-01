Nice Saturday will turn to light snow on Sunday with bigger precip possible by Tuesday

Click above for the video forecast

WEATHER STORY: High air pressure came to us briefly on Saturday to make for sunshine for most towns. Already, an Alberta Clipper will bring back light snow on Sunday. Check the chart below for Sunday snow totals. Then, a more potent Colorado Low will lumber towards us. That will kick up a good chance for measurable snow Tuesday and Wednesday. It is still a bit too early to pin down totals but we should plan for something that is going to need shoveling. After that, it will clear up and try to warm back up to normal by next weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky should stay partly cloudy as the high sticks around for a few more hours. The morning low will run 15-20. The wind will be SE 5-10 mph.

An Alberta Clipper will bring light snow on Sunday but a Colorado Low will make for heavier snow on Tuesday (KBJR)

SUNDAY: An Alberta Clipper low pressure system will pass through the Northland during the daylight hours of Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures will go 40-45. The wind will be SE 10-20 mph.

Sunday's snow will be light (kbjr)

MONDAY: The sky will be partly sunny. The morning low temperature will be 25. The high will hit 40. The wind will be W 5-10 mph.

MID-WEEK STORM POTENTIAL: We are tracking the potential for another large winter storm for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. At this time, models are in relatively fair agreement with bringing moderate to heavy snow, mixed with rain at first, to a good chunk of the Northland. This will be a system we’ll continue to watch, so check back for updates! By Thursday, a new high will bring a three day stretch of sun with highs returning to near normal.

Moderate to heavy snow possible Tuesday and Wednesday (kbjr)

