‘Follow your heart’: 102-year-old woman receives college degree

Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.
Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.(WHIZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (CNN) - A resident at a senior living home in Ohio proved it is never too late to follow your dreams.

Nancy Power Hodous, at 102 years old, celebrated her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree.

Hodous said she was thrilled to be given an honorary degree in public service from Zane College.

“They say follow your heart. If it’s something you can, go ahead and do it,” Hodous said.

And the honor comes just ahead of her 103rd birthday in April.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wx Gfx
First Alert: Moderate to heavy snow possible for some tonight
Janae Sjodin
Wrenshall softball team shows support for teammate hurt in car crash
Justin Stauffer
40-year-old man receives multiple charges in Chisholm drug bust
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 21 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South
An Alberta Clipper will bring light snow on Sunday but a Colorado Low will make for heavier...
Nice Saturday will turn to light snow on Sunday with bigger precip possible by Tuesday
Northern News Now video forecast with Dave Anderson for Saturday, April 1
Election Day coming in next few days
Wisconsin campaigning efforts ramp up ahead of Election Day